EXETER Chiefs have confirmed another of their highly-rated young forwards has agreed terms on a new deal to stay at Sandy Park.
Having announced on Wednesday that Greg Fisilau had penned a new three-year contract, fellow England A international, Richard Capstick, has also committed his future to the Chiefs, agreeing a two-year contract.
It’s yet more welcome news for Director of Rugby, Rob Baxter, who noted how impressed he has been with the form of the 25-year-old this season.
“He’s had a very good season since his return from injury as he’s proved to be very good across the back five of the scrum for us,” said Baxter. “This season he’s maturing well and taking on some roles like taking charge at the line-out and calling that set-piece.
“His good individual form has led to him having some time with England A recently which is great. He looks to be one of those guys who is still improving, taking on a bigger part in what we're trying to do here as a group.
“He’s one of those players who I think the best is still to come from as we grow, mature and move forward as a team.”
As well as ensuring both Fisilau and Capstick remain with the Chiefs, the Devonians have also been linked with a host of new, international names from overseas.
Reports in Australia indicate that deals have been sorted for internationals Len Ikitau, Jake Gordon and Julian Heaven, while South African international Joseph Dweba is also rumoured to have agreed a move to the West Country.
On the down side, prop Marcus Street – who has come through the club’s academy system – is said to have agreed to move to Gallagher Premiership rivals Saracens on a two-year deal.