EXETER Chiefs back-row Martin Moloney has signed a new deal to extend his stay at Sandy Park, capping off a breakthrough debut season in Devon.
The former Leinster forward made 15 appearances across the Gallagher Premiership, Investec Champions Cup, and Premiership Rugby Cup, scoring three tries and establishing himself as a key figure in Exeter’s back row.
Having joined the club on trial ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, Moloney’s rise has been swift and significant.
Chiefs’ Director of Rugby Rob Baxter was full of praise for the 25-year-old Irishman, saying: “We’re really pleased to have Martin re-sign. He was a player of growing importance across the season, and I think he was playing his best rugby for us towards the end of the campaign where he really showed his value.
“He had some great impacts in our final set of games in particular. He’s a guy who works exceptionally hard. He had quite a long period out of the game with little rugby, due to injury, but I think we’re really starting to see him thrive now.
“He’s one of the guys we expect to continue to get better and better over an extended period. He’s the right age, the right experience level for us to keep improving.
“As I’ve said before, I want to try to build a squad that we can have rotation in between competitions and be competitive in everything we do. We certainly think Martin is one of those guys that will make sure the back five of our scrum is always in a competitive position.”
Moloney, who hails from Kildare, Ireland, made the move to Exeter after nearly five years in the Leinster senior setup, where he made 11 appearances following his debut against Munster in 2021.
This season he also enjoyed a short loan spell with the Cornish Pirates in the Championship, before returning to the Chiefs where he finished the season strongly.
“I’m delighted to have re-signed here at Exeter Chiefs,” said Moloney. “We have a huge opportunity as a team next season to take Chiefs back to the top. I’m very excited for the challenge.
“During this season, I built good momentum with my own performances. I’m looking forward to getting started again next season and adding to that momentum.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.