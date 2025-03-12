EXETER Chiefs’ director of rugby, Rob Baxter, insists a ‘big future’ lies in store for Will Rigg after he today committed his future to the Gallagher Premiership club.
Signed from Championship club Coventry in February 2024, the 24-year-old centre has quickly established himself as a growing figure within Baxter’s plans — and news that he has committed his long-term future to the Devonians will be welcomed by many.
“We’re really pleased Will has agreed to stay with us,” said Baxter. “He’s a young guy who has come up from the Championship and started to play a bigger and bigger part in what we’re trying to achieve.
“He gives us some real momentum and go-forward in the midfield. We can see a lot of development in him already and we think he’s got a big future in the game and will keep improving over a period of time.
“He’s not been here particularly long, but we do think he’s one of the players we can keep moving forward with. He’s fit in very well with his team-mates – he’s a hard-working guy, very diligent in what he does. We’re looking forward to seeing him move forward with the group as we grow stronger over the coming seasons.”
An explosive ball carrier, Rigg has to date made 17 appearances in all competitions, while dotting down for six tries.
Naturally, he’s delighted to be prolonging his stay at Sandy Park, adding: “I’m really excited to re-sign with the club. Since joining last year, it’s been a really positive experience getting the chance to play in the Premiership and Europe. When the opportunity came to continue my journey with the Chiefs, I was extremely happy to be able to take it.
“I’ve learned a lot about myself, how I deal with new environments and testing myself against some of the best players in the world. I’ve really enjoyed a lot of great moments on and off the pitch.”