EXETER Chiefs know there is little margin for error as they look to maintain pace with the leading lights in the Gallagher Premiership, with a high-stakes Westcountry derby against Bristol Bears looming large at Sandy Park.
Rob Baxter’s side head into tomorrow’s clash acutely aware of the challenge in front of them. Bristol are one of only two sides to have beaten the Chiefs in the league this season, edging a tight contest 18–14 at Ashton Gate back in October.
With the Premiership table tightly packed, the Devonians know that slipping up at home could prove costly in the race to stay in touch with the division’s frontrunners.
The Chiefs do, however, arrive with confidence boosted by last weekend’s emphatic 31–0 win over Cardiff Rugby in the EPCR Challenge Cup, a performance that underlined their defensive resilience and growing attacking cohesion.
That momentum will be vital against a Bristol team renowned for their ability to strike quickly and punish even the smallest lapse in concentration.
Director of rugby Baxter believes his side must once again strike the right balance between control and aggression.
“Bristol are a very competitive side,” he said. “They stay in games when things are against them and they can explode and take points off you in almost any circumstance. We controlled large parts of the away game earlier this season and remained competitive ourselves, so we’re going to have to be like that again.”
The Chiefs have named a strong matchday 23, featuring a number of players bound for international duty in the upcoming Guinness Six Nations. Georgian prop Bachuki Tchumbadze, who scored twice against Cardiff and was voted supporters’ player of the day, starts again alongside Scott Sio and Joseph Dweba. Wales international Dafydd Jenkins captains the side, partnering Italy’s Andrea Zambonin in the second row, while England call-up Greg Fisilau returns at number eight.
In the backs, the Chiefs retain a familiar look with Henry Slade anchoring the midfield and an electric back three featuring Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Paul Brown-Bampoe on the wings and Olly Woodburn at full-back. There is a change at scrum-half where Charlie Chapman takes over from Stephen Varney.
Baxter stressed that keeping the ball away from Bristol’s dangerous runners will be crucial. “You can’t keep giving them the ball and let them do what they want,” he said. “You have to make them defend as well, because time without the ball is time they can’t hurt you.”
Exeter’s home form remains one of their biggest weapons and their illustrious leader is determined to protect it. “We’ve got a good home record that we’re proud of and are going to work very hard to keep this weekend,” he added.
Exeter Chiefs: Olly Woodburn; Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Will Haydon-Wood, Paul Brown-Bampoe; Harvey Skinner, Charlie Chapman; Scott Sio, Joseph Dweba, Bachuki Tchumbadze; Dafydd Jenkins (c), Andrea Zambonin; Tom Hooper, Ethan Roots, Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Jack Yeandle, Will Goodrick-Clarke, Jimmy Roots, Lewis Pearson, Richard Capstick, Tom Cairns, Ben Hammersley, Campbell Ridl.
