EXETER Chiefs newcomer Andrea Zambonin says he’s ready to fulfil his dream of playing Premiership Rugby after today completing a move from Zebre.
The Italian international is the latest new addition to the playing ranks at Sandy Park as Rob Baxter looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season.
The 24-year-old earned his first cap against England in the 2022 Guinness Six Nations and has since gone on to feature for his country on ten occasions.
Zambonin began his career with Serie A clubs Rugby Calvisano and Rangers Vicenza Rugby, after which he moved o United Rugby Championship outfit Zebre, where he has spent the past four seasons, amassing 60 appearances and three tries.
“I’m excited and honoured to play for a club with such a rich history as Exeter Chiefs. They are a young team full of talent.
“Playing in the Gallagher Premiership has always been a dream of mine, and it’s what’s driven me to give my best over the years,” he said.
Zambonin’s arrival follows that of fellow Italian international Stephen Varney, as well as Charlie Chapman, Joseph Dweba, Julian Heaven, Tom Hooper and Len Ikitau.
“We’re really pleased to sign Andrea. He’s a big, young, quality international lock. We’ll have some rotation in the lock position at the end of the season,” said Baxter, the Chiefs’ Director of Rugby.
“So Andrea coming in is a very important part of the additions we’ll make to our front-line playing group. He’s young and ambitious, and he obviously knows Ross Vintcent very well.
“For us, it’s another move forward, bringing in international-quality players, particularly in the pack. We want to create a group with a better balance of experience.
“In recent seasons, our squad has leaned more towards youth and exuberance, but we’d like to level that out a bit moving forward.”