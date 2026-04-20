ROB Baxter insisted Exeter Chiefs’ Premiership fate remains firmly in their own hands despite a gut-wrenching last-gasp 35-28 defeat to leaders Northampton Saints at Sandy Park – a result decided by Fin Smith’s match-winning score 13 seconds from time.
The Chiefs director of rugby cut a defiant figure after watching his side denied in the dying moments – with Saints and England fly-half Smith producing a dazzling solo try to snatch victory and tighten Northampton’s grip on a home semi-final spot.
Baxter, however, refused to dwell on the heartbreak, stressing that Chiefs remain fourth in the table with a four-point cushion over Bristol Bears in the final play-off place with five matches remaining.
“The lads are walking around looking despondent, but we are still in fourth place, and if we keep winning we will stay in the top four,” he said.
“The season is still in our hands. We are in a European semi-final in two weeks’ time and still fighting in the Premiership. We’ll be better for this next time we play them – though I’m sure they’ll probably say the same.”
The Chiefs had earlier come agonisingly close to salvaging something from a chaotic, high-tempo clash after replacement Paul Brown-Bampoe crossed late to level the scores at 28-28. However, the Saints responded with one final surge.
With time all but up, Smith collected possession against a stretched Chiefs defence, accelerated through the middle and weaved past desperate tackles before grounding the decisive score, sparking wild celebrations from the visitors.
The hosts were left furious, claiming obstruction in the build-up, but referee Adam Leal and the TMO saw no infringement.
While the visitors celebrated a statement win, Baxter was left to reflect on missed opportunities in a match he felt his side could have controlled better.
“I am a little bit annoyed with myself,” he admitted. “We did a lot right in our prep, but maybe we got a bit edgy or nervous to really play well. Outside of the endeavour and fight, it was quite a scrappy game, and when we had possession we gave it up too easily in a variety of ways.”
It was a cruel finish to a contest that had swung repeatedly throughout.
The Devonians, though, had started explosively, scoring inside a minute when slick handling sent Immanuel Feyi-Waboso racing in down the right. Henry Slade converted before a quick tap from hooker Jack Yeandle set up Will Rigg for a second try, giving the Chiefs a 14-0 lead.
The Saints, however, gradually asserted control through Smith’s game management and sharp attacking structure. Scrum-half Alex Mitchell pulled one back after Tom Litchfield’s deft offload, before winger Ollie Sleightholme struck to reduce the deficit just before half-time.
The second half became a tense arm-wrestle until the hosts struck again, Will Haydon-Wood’s clever break through the middle, finished off by Campbell Ridl in the corner.
Momentum, though, quickly shifted when Feyi-Waboso was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-on, allowing George Furbank to level after Smith’s clever chip. Another Exeter sin-bin, this time for Ridl, then opened the door for Henry Pollock to power Saints ahead.
Brown-Bampoe’s late try appeared to rescue a point, only for Smith’s moment of brilliance to decide it at the death.
Baxter’s men now turn their attention to Sunday when they travel to face Gloucester at Kingsholm (3.30pm).
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