IMMANUEL Feyi-Waboso’s return to competitive action did not quite to plan after he was sent off in England’s 26-24 loss to France at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.
The Exeter Chiefs flyer – who was joined in the starting line-up by club-mate Henry Slade – had not played since picking up a serious should injury against Sale Sharks back in December. However, he was shown a 34th minute red card after catching Antoine Hastoy on the head with a swinging right arm as he attempted a tackle.
The 22-year-old is now suspended for England’s upcoming two-Test series in Argentina, but once he has completed World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme, Feyi-Waboso will be available for the final match of the tour against the United States on Saturday, July 19.
Saturday’s dismissal is a significant blow both for the player and head coach Steve Borthwick, who had earmarked the electric finisher for a key role on tour.
“You know Manny Feyi-Waboso well enough,” said Borthwick. “This is a good guy who just tries his heart out and has left the field today. It didn’t go the way he wanted it to, so he’s gutted in the changing room.”
England scored tries through Tom Willis, Alex Coles, Joe Carpenter and Alex Dombrandt, two of which were converted by George Ford, while in reply the French countered through Gaetau Barlot, Hugo Auradou, Paul Mallez and Romain Taofifenua with Nolann Le Garrec converting three.
Meanwhile, Luke Cowan-Dickie has arrived Down Under with the rest of the British & Irish Lions squad ahead of their summer tour in Australia.
The Cornish-born hooker started for Andy Farrell’s side in their 28-24 warm-up loss to Argentina in Dublin.
It is Cowan-Dickie’s second tour as a Lion, having featured four years ago when they took on South Africa.
The Lions are next in action when they face the Western Force on Saturday.
