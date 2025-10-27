REGIONAL TWO SOUTH WEST
Penzance & Newlyn RFC 48 Ivybridge 7
IVYBRIDGE RFC coach Steve Atkinson isn’t reading a great deal into a hefty 48-7 defeat at Penzance & Newlyn in South West One.
The Bridge were under pressure before the bus left for the Mennaye Field as the travelling party had a makeshift look to it.
“We went down with six second-team lads so we were always going to be up against it,” said Atkinson.
“You’re never going to get much when you go over the Tamar – and losing No. 8 Joe Owen after five minutes didn’t help.
“We didn’t start well at all and they went 22-0 up before Owen Garner got a try back for us just before half time.”
Atkinson said the Pirates were not afraid to give away penalties, apparently without additional sanctions.
”I wrote down nine penalties and no cards against them in the first half – and it wasn’t much better in the second,” said Atkinson.
“The game finished 21 penalties to six, a yellow card each and a red card for one of their players two minutes from time for foul play. Luckily the ref spotted it.”
Atkinson said despite the losing margin, it was a closer game than it appeared.
“Don’t think the scoreline really reflects the game,” said Atkinson. “Our boys put everything into it and it was another learning curve for the younger lads.”
Ivybridge dropped two places down the table from fourth to sixth as Wadebridge and Okehampton defeated Wellington and Crediton respectively to move past them.
Elsewhere, North Petherton won 33-20 away at Cullompton, Teignmouth were beaten 64-15 by Tiverton and Weston-super-Mare edged out Winscombe 31 to 24.
Ivybridge RFC 1st XV will return to league action on Saturday, November 8, when they will play host to Cullompton RFC.
