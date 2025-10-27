JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
Ivybridge Town 3, Bradford Town 1
TWO defence-splitting runs by lively left winger Kaycee Ogwu proved crucial as Ivybridge Town secured a 3-1 home win over Bradford Town in the Jewson Western League at Erme Valley on Saturday (Oct 25), reports Graham Hambly.
Ogwu left the visiting defence stranded in the third minute as he cut in from the left and finished with an angled shot that brought him his fifth goal of the season.
Then Ogwu went on another dazzling run in the 15th minute before providing a pass that left Cameron Patterson with a great opportunity to score with a close-range shot.
Ivybridge continued to dominate the game and deservedly increased their lead with Patterson grabbing his second goal of the afternoon in the 39th minute.
Trailing 3-0 at the interval, Bradford upped their performance in the second half and reduced the arrears through Josh McKayle in the 68th minute following some slack defensive work by Ivybridge.
Apart from that isolated lapse, Ivybridge generally defended well to hold on for a well-earned and deserved victory, Freddy Harvey-Larmar having an impressive game in goal on his return from injury.
Ivybridge joint managers Ben Washam and Brad Gargett were happy to see the side return to winning ways following their 1-0 defeat in Tuesday’s Devon County St Luke’s Cup clash against Cullompton.
Washam explained: “Because of injuries we tried to rest and make sure we were ready for today. As much as Tuesday night was disappointing, today makes up for it.”
Regarding the win over Bradford, Gargett praised the contribution of Ogwu for his part in the two goals Ivybridge scored in the opening 15 minutes.
“It is good to see Kaycee enjoying his football,” said Gargett.
“In the first 45 minutes, he was absolutely outstanding. He put that game to bed for us. He has tortured them. Every time he got the ball he has been devastating.”
Although Bradford improved in the second half, Washam speculated on what might have happened if Ivybridge had taken some of the chances they created.
He said: “We had two or three good chances in the second half, including a stonewall penalty. What if you put one of those chances away at 3-0?
“I thought the goal we conceded was a bit soft. We should have done a bit better with it. Once they scored at 3-1 we just saw the game out.
“We have a team of young boys who have not played at this level before, and they are getting more effective at doing this.”
Ivybridge continue their run of home fixtures with two more games at Erme Valley this week. On Wednesday evening (Oct 29) (7.45) they face league leaders Torpoint in the first round of the Les Phillips League Cup and then host second-placed Clevedon Town in a league match on Saturday (Nov 1).
Gargett said: “They will be two tough games. We had a good game with Torpoint over at The Mill a few weeks back. We pushed them really close and should have taken something from the game. They are a good team, but we know we can compete with them.
“The fixtures are coming thick and fast at the moment and some of the boys are playing through niggles and injuries. But we will regroup and recharge for Wednesday.”
Washam added: “I could not be more delighted with where we are with this group at this stage of the season. I am delighted with the attitude.
“We will keep picking up points along the way and keep building. There is a real buzz about the club. It was pleasing that our under-18 players were at the game today, supporting the team.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.