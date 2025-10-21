THURLESTONE
THURLESTONE Golf Club’s lady members played a Stableford competition this week which included the Tregelles Trophy, for ladies with 24.5 to 40 handicap.
Lesley Davey was the victor, hoisting the trophy aloft after scoring 35 points. meanwhile, in the Stableford, Wendy Stewart prevailed on 38 points, just one more than her closest challengers, Margaret Ryan and Jan Brooking.
There were five birdie twos scored on the day so congratulations go to Julia Dorey, Margaret Ryan, Jane Mason, Wendy Stewart and Liz Stewart.
37 seven members entered the midweek Stableford on Tuesday, October 14 and the winner was Garth Gregory with 37 points. Garth finished ahead of Steve Puckett, with 35pts, and Steve Gallagher on 34pts.
There were only two birdie twos scored and amazingly, Graeme Fairley got them both! He got his twos on hole six and hole 17.
Club captain John Rogers organised a charity swim for members and friends in the Kingsbridge pool on October 13, for the Charity Swim in aid of Kingsbridge Care Hub.
A big thanks to all those who gave their time to join him on the day, which includes junior captain William Hoskin, Mike Day, Clare Day & their family, member Davy Savage along with a few of his staff from Savage Scaffolding and Will McMullan from South Moor Vets.
At the time of writing, they have raised a cracking sum of £1200 plus a few pledges still to collect.
The weather just held up on Saturday for the Thurlestone Hotel Cup which was a Stableford competition for those with handicaps of 18 and below, 48 players entered this one.
Luckily the rain kept off but it was cold and windy, which didn’t deter the winner junior Will Robson (18), who had a great round with 41 points, just beating Mark Lee with 40 points. The high scores continued with the next four on 39 points; George Inch, Will Hoskin, Stuart Spencer and John Mahood.
There were six birdie twos with Richard Walker getting two of them on the third and fifth holes.
Pictured is Lesley Davey, as she is presented with the Tregelles Trophy by ladies captain Fiona Turner.
DARTMOUTH
Delicate diplomatic discussions have been taking place around the world - including at Dartmouth Golf Club, where Lady Captain Chris Mushens and Seniors’ Captain Dave Sparks were discussing the Ladies v Seniors match.
The dinner choice was sorted quickly, which left the key decision to be resolved - how many shots would the ladies be given?
With slope ratings, there is no longer a need for balancing shots, but courtesy shots are a different matter. It has to be said that Dave was an absolute gentleman and, to his team’s horror, agreed to the ladies receiving five additional shots each. They were needed!
While the seniors quickly found their stride, the ladies were slower and soon found themselves behind in a number of matches. With a bit of grit and determination, the outcome of the match went down to the final group.
With the first groups waiting around the eighteenth green, Trevor Pretty’s exuberant display as he left the seventeenth made it clear that the seniors had prevailed. It’s probably wise to put into print that at the post-match dinner, Dave agreed to six shots for the ladies next year!
The men’s midweek Stableford was played from the red tees - a shorter course, but the reduction in yardage is reflected in the reduced playing handicaps.
Spare a thought for Lee Marels who was playing off plus six and, in spite of scoring only pars and birdies, still had only 34 points - it’s tough at the top.
Nigel Osborne didn’t make the best start to his round with his first tee shot of the day finishing out of bounds, but swiftly put that behind him to finish with the winning score of 37 points.
Paul Brown was also finding it tough with just two shots but an eagle on the par five ninth showed some of the benefits of the shorter course. Paul finished second with 35 points - birdies on the sixteenth and seventeenth giving him the best back nine score to beat David Thompson on count back.
David did have one of only three twos- his on the seventh, Lee Marels and Steven Boyde on the fifth.
