JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
Ivybridge Town 1, Wellington 3
ANY hopes that Ivybridge Town could bounce back from their 5-1 league cup defeat away to Bradford three days earlier were dashed as they lost 3-1 at home to Wellington in the Jewson Western League on Tuesday evening (March 3), writes Graham Hambly.
It was their first home match for nearly two months and had a lively start with both sides scoring in the opening ten minutes.
Wellington took the lead in the seventh minute when Charlie Shearer broke down the right and provided the perfect cross for Josh Baker to head home.
Ivybridge were back on level terms three minutes later with a cracking shot from leading scorer Kai Burrell.
The match remained in the balance until the 64th minute when a free kick by Sam Towler was converted at close range by Baker for his second goal of the game.
Ivybridge were left chasing the game from that stage and Alfie Slough wrapped up the scoring in the 89th minute to clinch victory for Wellington.
Ivybridge joint manager Brad Gargett admitted that his side were punished at set pieces, saying: “We were looking to bounce back after Saturday, and I did not think there was a lot in the game but ultimately their set pieces won the game.
“We fell away after their second goal and they punished us. Teams at this level do not need a helping hand and at set pieces it is where we were not competing.”
One of the positive features of the game was the return to Erme Valley of former Ivybridge goalkeeper Kane Gregory, who pulled off a number of impressive saves.
Gregory, who has been playing for Newton Abbot Spurs in the South West Peninsula League, took over from Jordan Peters, who was unavailable.
Gargett explained: “The league has played around with fixtures because of the recent wet weather, and we are going to run into a situation where we have re-arranged fixtures when people have other things booked.
“It was good to see Kane back and that was probably one of the positives to take from tonight.”
Ivybridge now face a local derby away to Saltash on Saturday (March 7) and Gargett says: “We will have to regroup and go again. The players have to be better at individual battles and set pieces. We have to compete in those moments and not lose concentration.”
Following the visit to Saltash, Ivybridge have another re-arranged home fixture on Tuesday evening (March 10) (7.30pm) when Helston are due at Erme Valley.
Image courtesy of Iain Mellis Photography.
