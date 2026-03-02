IVYBRIDGE RFC fluffed the opportunity to move into the South West Two promotion play-off frame by losing 18-10 at Cullompton.
Despite a recent run of indifferent form – two wins, two defeats in the last four starts – the Bridge were pre-match favourites against a side stuck fast in the bottom two.
Cullompton led 18-0 at the half-time whistle – skipper Josh Luxon converting two penalties, a Sam Gibbs try and a try of his own – and defended desperately to stay ahead after the break.
Tries from Matt Finn and Wes Vermigle got the Bridge back in contention, but they could not find one more score to get at least a losing bonus point out of the game.
Had Ivybridge won at Stafford Park they would have moved into fifth place at the expense of Crediton, who lost at home to Tiverton. That’s the first play-off berth. They are still sixth.
For Steve Atkinson, the Ivybridge coach, it was a frustrating case of ‘haven’t-we-been-here-before’.
“It was exactly the same as last week when we lost (33-17) at Crediton,” said Atkinson.
“We couldn’t get on the right side of the ref in the first half and a few mistakes out wide cost us.
“Again, we were slowed down at the breakdown and didn’t really have much of the ball to play with. Cullompton knew how we like to play and disrupted us.”
Atkinson said half-time adjustments made a difference and with 10 minutes to go they had Cullompton under the cosh.
“We were camped on their line for about three or four minutes, but got nothing for it decision wise.”
“Cullompton thought the game was up, so threw the ball into touch. They got a yellow card. We won the next line-out, made our way towards the posts, got over the line but the ref called ‘held-up’ and that was that.
“We weren’t at our best again but still played some good rugby in phases. We just couldn’t get anything for it.”
Ivybridge are at home to unbeaten leaders Weston-super-Mare this Saturday (3pm).
