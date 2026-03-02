STOKE Gabriel & Torbay Police will have travelled to Taunton on Saturday, February 28, expecting to take all three points against second-bottom Bishops Lydeard.
This wasn’t the case at all though with the Bees scoring in the final knockings of the game to rescue a single point.
Saul Vanes put Stoke ahead on the road within the first 10 minutes but his side were then pegged back by Bishops.
Marky Jones, the scorer of the first, added a second before the break to put the home side ahead. They held firm throughout the second half and just as it seemed that they would come out on top, Jordan Thomas popped up and struck a last-gasp leveller.
In spite of this, Stoke have moved closer to Cullompton Rangers who were beaten 1-0 by Torridgeside AFC, who themselves are three points behind Stoke in fifth.
Next up in the league, Stoke welcome Newton Abbot Spurs to Broadley Lane on Saturday, March 7.
Comments
