EAST Allington United found themselves on the wrong end of an eight-goal thriller on Saturday, October 18.
The Pirates fell to a 5-3 defeat away at Newton Abbot 66 in the South Devon Football League Premier Division, Robbie Chalk, Martin Finneron and Scott McRoy with their goals.
In one of the big games at the bottom, Buckfastleigh Rangers picked up their first win of the season with a 2-1 success over Totnes and Dartington, leaving Waldon Athletic as the only winless and pointless side in the division.
Beesands Rovers hosted Bovey Tracey AFC 2nd XI in Division One and it was the visitors who came out on top, winning 2-0 and condemning the Bees to a third defeat of the campaign.
Division Two is still taking shape but Ashburton are now playing with some confidence after their record-breaking score line two weeks ago.
This week’s visitors Ivybridge Town were forced to leave empty-handed after a 5-2 defeat, Lloyd Russell and Warren Smith with the goals for the Greens.
East Allington Utd 2nds and Paignton Saints 2nds both picked up their second wins of the season over Paignton Villa 2nds and Harbertonford respectively, to slip into mid-table.
In trying to keep pace with Division Three leaders Kingskerswell, the last thing Galmpton United wanted was a local derby against Stoke Gabriel TP. Despite goals from Max Prestwood and Harley Hooper, they could not forge out a win and had to settle for a 2-2 draw. Stoke may be seven points off of second place but they do have two games in hand.
South Brent are on the move in the right direction, a 4-nil win over pointless Totnes and Dartington 2nds puts them into mid-table and on course for a more stable season.
Broadhempston United were edged out by two goals to one against Brixham Town 2nds in Division Four.
