IVYBRIDGE RFC are up to third in the South West Two West table thanks to a 46-26 win over Crediton.
The Bridge overhauled Tiverton, who lost 27-26 at Okehampton, to move in behind hundred percenters Weston and Winscombe at the top of the table.
Having lost at Tiverton last time out it was the result and the performance coach Steve Atkinson was looking for.
“I feel like it’s been a few games coming, but it was nice to finally get a big win,” said Atkinson.
“We raced into a really good lead – four tries to none – but had a little period midway through where we couldn’t get the ball back and Crediton capitalised on it.
“We came back with and two more tries and made good decisions to go for posts just to slow the pace of the game down.
“Game management was much better this week – which I was really happy with – and that’s something we will continue to work on with these young lads.
“Our young lads are getting better each week, which is great to see.”
Ivybridge shot into a 26-0 lead with tries from Owen Garner, Adam Lilley (2) and Ben Winters. Harry Newman-Wild converted three out of four.
Crediton got on the scoresheet right on half time with a try from Ben Harris that Ollie Avery-Wright converted.
The second half was a more even contest, although Crediton never got closer than 26-14 behind.
Two more tries for Garner, on 62 and 71 minutes, gave him a hat-trick. Newman-Wild converted both tries and a couple of penalties.
Crediton’s second-half try scorers were Ed Brady, Josh Davey and Josh Woodland. Avery-Wright converted two out of three.
Ivybridge are away to Penzance-Newlyn this Saturday, which cannot come round soon enough for Atkinson.
“On to Penzance next, which we are really looking forward to as a group and a club.
“We’ve got a good travelling support going down. Whatever happens, it will be another great day.”
