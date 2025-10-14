DARTMOUTH
A QUARTET of ladies were vying for top spot in the latest Dartmouth Golf Club Stableford, all finishing on 34 points.
Marilyn Lucas and Jodie Kenyon had to settle for third and fourth respectively after going out with 21 points.
Chris Aresti took second with a 20-point front nine and it was Mary Thompson who prevailed. Husband David and friend Rob didn’t believe that you had a good putting grip Mary but this work on the green suggests otherwise!
The matching top scores in the men’s midweek Stableford were happily in different divisions, so there was no need for countback.
Andy Birss topped Division One (40pts) ahead of Robin Steer (37pts) and Division Two was spearheaded by John Thompson (40pts) and Nigel Osborne (35pts).
Playing ahead of Saturday’s Medal competition, those playing in the Mixed Stableford enjoyed something akin to millionaire’s golf.
Tim Cronin hadn’t played golf for five weeks and so had no expectation of a good game as he stood on the first tee but his 36-point tally was the best score of the day.
John Garner started slowly but finished on a high and so took second place, via countback, from Nigel Osborne.
Thanks to the vagaries of the summer weather, there were three trophies up for grabs in the medal competition.
John Oldrieve scored a nett 71 to claim the Newton Trophy, Edd Mitchell was the scratch winner of the Sandbanks Trophy (two cumulative scores of 158), whilst the handicap prize went to Rob Haddy, whose score of 145 was matched by runner-up Tim Enticknap.
Although the ladies’ President’s team didn’t progress to the finals, it didn’t stop them from having an end-of-season lunch.
As well as enjoying the food, it was an opportunity to thank captain Alison White for her hard work in organising the matches. She was a much-loved sight walking the course to support the team and played in the final match when injuries threatened team numbers.
Alison is now standing down and handed her team captain badge to Jules Vincent - it has to be said that she had a huge smile on her face when she did.
DARTMOUTH SENIORS
Monday, October 13, saw the Dartmouth senior golfers involved in a relatively new fun competition - a two-man team scramble, based on the Texas & Louisiana equivalents.
16 teams were in the mix on a disappointing day weather-wise with fine rain, mist and an uncomfortable breeze.
Up to the task were Messrs Bonser and O’Shea (nett 65) who had clear daylight between themselves and second-placed Harding and Mitchell (69).
An excellent round from the two winners with just two bogeys on the card, which, given the conditions, showed what was possible. The top table result is below.
Andrew Dix & David Sparks (70) completed the podium ahead of, Trevor Pretty & Nigel Osborne (70), John Cousens & John Garner (73) and Geoffrey Jewell & Colin Cooper (73).
Birdie twos were scored by Gary Bonser & Barrie O’ Shea at five and 18 and Paul Stubbs & Bernard Taylor at 18. Eagle-eyed Nigel Osborne counted them all back- many thanks to him as usual.
Next week sees the grand finale to the seniors' year -the Love Cup.
THURLESTONE
Thurlestone ladies competed in the Club Foursomes and Daily Mail Foursomes Qualifier Competition on Wednesday, October 8.
The winning pair were Heather Spencer and Liz Sharman with an excellent 43 points. Second went to Jane Mason and Tricia Swindell (36pts) and third to Jan Brooking and Anna McGrath (35pts). The only birdie two came from Gill Markham and Wendy Stewart on the sixth.
A few days prior, the final of the junior’s Tamar Cup Trophy took place at Elfordleigh GC, between Carlyon Bay and St Enodoc. 12 teams have been competing in this Devon and Cornwall knockout competition this year.
Running for over 14 years, the Tamar Cup was presented by Del Agnew, the widow of founder David Agnew, to the victorious Carlyon Bay team. Ken Kingwell, a former Bigbury captain, and Thurlestone’s Liz Line have organised the competition for a number of years.
36 senior members turned out on Tuesday 7, for the annual England vs the rest of the World Ryder Cup challenge. Perfect golfing conditions suited the home side as they won the "Dicky Bird” trophy from the holders RotW, 121 points to 104.
Nearest the Pin winners were Bill Ogley, Duncan Miller, Gary Keen, Martin Eyre, Graeme Fairley, Charlie Barker, Paul Turner and Patrick Robinson.
Lastly, 42 men and two juniors battled it out for the Turton Hart Salver. Junior Robson won with 43 points, beating Jonathan Doyle via countback. A trio of players followed on 41. 12 birdie twos were scored, Andy Willmott with two of them.
BIGBURY
With another of the summer knockouts being finalised, the Coleman Centenary Flame final was a family affair with Chris and Mary Wilcox meeting Sally Belsham and Martin Kenny.
Mary and Sally are sisters and live in the same village so playing in this final was a fun experience for them. The winners were Mary and Chris though, and it was an especially pleasing win for Mary, in her captaincy year.
The first ladies’ Thursday Stableford in October proved to be a two-handed tussle between Amanda Burchell and Nikki Elliott, Amanda winning by two points with 39.
The men’s Stableford was more tightly contested and countback was required in both divisions.
Roy Mitchell topped Division One, his 38-point tally being matched by both Richard Bailey and Paul West.
Winning Division Two with a score of 39 points was Peter Burgess, countback separating Fred Nurse in second and Ashley Cumming in third, both on 38.
There were three twos in this competition with Terry Alderton and Gerry Kendrick bagging theirs on the third hole. But Roy Mitchell will have been delighted to bag himself a rare eagle two on the par four fourteenth hole; many congratulations go to him.
