IVYBRIDGE RFC had victory snatched from their grasp by Tiverton, who came from behind to beat them 27-23.
The Bridge were only behind once in the game from the first few minutes until the dying embers but were unable to stay far enough ahead to close it out, Mickey Owen scoring the decisive try.
Steve Atkinson, the Ivybridge coach, said it was a difficult result to swallow having been ahead for so long.
“I thought we were in control the whole of the first half and then most of the second,” said Atkinson.
“We went up by 10 points, but just couldn’t keep the ball in their half and they came back.
“Fair play to Tiverton: they’re an experienced side and at the moment 60 per cent of our lads are learning the ins and outs of men’s rugby.
“Really happy coming away with a bonus point which we’ve said from the start we want to do when we go away. We will fight for every point available to us on away days and try and win all our home games.”
Ivybridge led 15-10 at half time thanks to tries from Jamie Cantin and Charlie Teague, plus a conversion and penalty from Harry Newman-Wild.
Reece Lyons scored Tiverton’s try which Callum Stone converted before adding a penalty.
Newman-Wild bagged a try after the break and kicked the penalty that put Ivybridge 23-13 up.
Atkinson said although the result of the game was a disappointment, the attitude of the players was first rate.
“I was really proud of the way our lads kept their composure the whole game. Lots of chatter from the sidelines, and their coaches’ box, but that was to be expected as we’re a young side and they’ll want to get in our heads.”
Ivybridge are at home to Crediton this Saturday.
