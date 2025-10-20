FA VASE FIRST ROUND PROPER
Ivybridge Town 2, Totton and Eling 2 (4-3 on penalties)
IVYBRIDGE Town won a penalty shoot-out to progress into the second round of the FA Vase following a 2-2 draw against Totton and Eling at Erme Valley on Saturday (Oct 18), reports Graham Hambly.
Goals from Ryan Smith and Kai Burrell gave Ivybridge a 2-0 lead early in the second half as they looked on course for a comfortable victory.
But Totton battled back with two goals in a three-minute spell to equalise and force the tie to penalties.
Burrell, fresh from scoring two goals in the previous week’s 3-0 home win over Bridgwater, went on an excellent run in the 31st minute to provide the opportunity for Smith to open the scoring with a close-range shot.
Then Burrell was on target himself to increase the lead in the 52nd minute as Ivybridge looked in control.
But Totton found the spirit to haul themselves back into the game with a goal from Adam Woodcock in the 72nd minute and they equalised through Ollie Kimble three minutes later.
Ivybridge came close to securing victory as the game went into nine minutes of added time, Charlie Menear and Cameron Patterson both letting fly.
The first four spot kicks were all converted with skipper Jamie Craven and Woodcock successful for the visitors while Burrell and Josh Pope replied for Ivybridge.
Then Dom Scramble missed for Totton and Patterson scored to give Ivybridge a 3-2 advantage. Goalkeeper Freddie Harvey-Lamar saved from Dylan Male to increase the Ivybridge advantage only for Smith to have his effort saved by Bartlett.
Toby Marwood levelled at 3-3 for Totton, but leading scorer Dan Tate, returning from injury, clinched victory for Ivybridge by netting the final kick.
Ivybridge joint manager Ben Washam described the match as a typical cup game, adding: “I think it had everything today. We are in the next round and looking forward to whoever we may face.
“There were some outstanding performances. The goals from Kai and Ryan were excellent finishes. Kai carried on from last week.”
There was also praise for goalkeeper Harvey-Lamar, who was injured during stoppage time when he was hit by a knee in the hip.
Washam admitted: “For Freddie in goal to get a knock in the 96th minute and then go on and save during the penalties was great. He showed great character to carry on and it was a massive credit to him. He was my man of the match today.”
Another pleasing feature for Ivybridge was the return from injury of striker Tate, who came on as a substitute early in the second half.
“It was about trying to get Dan some minutes and get him back up and running, said Washam.
“He came on and showed character to score that final penalty.”
Washam also made a mention of Totton goalkeeper Bartlett for his late save from Patterson, saying: “Their ‘keeper made a great stop from Cam, who went through and had a great strike. I don’t know how the ‘keeper saved that.
“All credit to Totton. It was a long journey for them. They took us all the way, and we wish them all the best for the season.”
There is more knock-out action at Erme Valley on Tuesday evening (Oct 21) (7.30) when Ivybridge face Cullompton Rangers in the second round of the Devon County St Luke’s Cup.
Washam is looking forward to another home fixture, commenting: “It is good to be at home again. The match will be a good distraction from the league. Cullompton will be a tough game and let’s hope we get on the right side of that result as well.”
Ivybridge return to league duty on Saturday (Oct 25) with a Jewson Western League match against Bradford Town.
Two more home fixtures follow with Ivybridge at home to Torpoint in the first round of the Les Phillips League Cup on Wednesday, October 29 and they then face second-placed Clevedon in the Western League at Erme Valley on Saturday, November 1.
