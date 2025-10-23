ST LUKE’S CHALLENGE CUP
Ivybridge Town 0 Cullompton Rangers 1
AN injury to leading scorer Dan Tate left Ivybridge Town without the necessary firepower in attack as they lost 1-0 at home to Cullompton Rangers in the second round of the Devon County St Luke’s Cup at Erme Valley on Tuesday evening (Oct 21), reports Graham Hambly.
There were also fitness problems at the back with goalkeeper Freddy Harvey-Larmar injured while skipper Sam Hillson was ruled out of the starting line-up.
Jason Peters had an effective game on his recall in goal while Ryan Geach took over in central defence to replace Hillson, who came on as substitute for the final 20 minutes.
The re-shaped Ivybridge defence were caught out in the early stages, however, when Finn Newell broke clear and took an easy opportunity to score the only goal of the game in the 19th minute.
Ivybridge battled in search of an equaliser but, despite some near misses in the closing stages, were unable to penetrate a determined Cullompton defence.
Ivybridge joint manager Ben Washam admitted that his side lacked quality in front of goal, adding: “I think the game lacked any quality. It was two poor sides and the game was not very good for the fans to come and watch.”
Regarding the loss of players through injury, Washam said it was partly a case of resting players to avoid aggravating injuries.
He explained: “I want to concentrate on the league so we rested a few players with that in mind. But that is not to take any credit away from Cullompton. They came and did a job on us. They are through to the next round and we wish them all the best in the competition.”
In addition to the players who missed the Cullompton game, midfielders Ryan Smith and Nathan Lang picked up knocks with Washam adding: “I think the physio is going to be busy.”
Striker Tate, who has only recently returned to action, could face another spell on the sidelines.
Washam says: “Dan, our top goalscorer, has picked up a heel injury and is going to be out for a few weeks now.”
Ivybridge return to league action on Saturday (Oct 25) with a Jewson Western League match against Bradford Town.
Then come two testing home fixtures against Torpoint Athletic in the first round of the Les Phillips League Cup on Wednesday, October 29 and Clevedon Town in the Western League at Erme Valley on Saturday, November 1.
Torpoint are currently top of the Western League table with Clevedon in second place.
Looking ahead to the visit of Bradford, Washam says: “That will be a tough game. We have got to improve. If we can put in a performance like we put in against Bridgwater we will be fine.”
Ivybridge beat Bridgwater 3-0 at Erme Valley on October 11.
Washam added: “We have a young group of players and they are still learning. We are going to have nights like this and games like Bridgwater. This season is all about developing and growing.”
Regarding the cup clash with Torpoint, Washam recalled that Ivybridge put up a decent performance despite going down 2-1 at Torpoint in the league last month, adding: “When we were over there, we were very unlucky not to get something.
“If we can perform to the level that I know the players can, I think it will be a really entertaining game.”
Meanwhile, Ivybridge’s reward for their penalty shoot-out victory over Totton & Eling in the FA Vase is another home tie in the second round against Slimbridge from the Premier Division of the Hellenic League.
The tie will be played at Erme Valley on Saturday, November 8. The league visit to Street FC, due to have been played that day, has been rearranged for Saturday, February 14 .
