FOR the second year running, Plymstock Oaks, sitting on the top of the table, travelled to Kingsbridge RFC and, for the second year running they left empty-handed as Kingsbridge won 32-19.
Kings produced a magnificent team performance, with Henry Rich and Jake Vincent leading from the front- some of Rich’s carries were simply outstanding. Standing deep and taking the ball at speed, he caused havoc with the defence, always making serious metres. Kingsbridge played the game at a speed that Oaks couldn’t live with, and Oaks didn’t help themselves by going down to 14 men when their fullback was red-carded halfway through the first half.
Plymstock started rapidly, with their scrum having the upper hand in the tight and constantly making Kings give away penalties. It was against the run of play when Rich, not for the first time, broke through, and a couple of offloads saw winger Will Holliss over in the corner. Ben Newman narrowly missing the conversion.
Although struggling in the tight, Kings were playing with spirit, trying to make things happen in attack and, from one move, Oaks got a lucky break, intercepting and running through to score under the posts.
The game then swung in Kings’ favour as a red card for Plymstock’s full back allowed Newman to slot home the penalty to edge Kings into the lead. Taking full advantage, Kings kept pressing, even turning down a certain three points in favour of going for touch.
They were rewarded with a try as Ben Grose crashed over after a fine catch and drive, Newman converting. Kings were soon undone as Plymstock took full advantage of a high tackle penalty that allowed them to go to touch and score from the ensuing lineout, narrowing the gap at halftime to just three points. Kings leading 15-12.
Kings were soon off and running in the second half as Newman slotted his second penalty. Credit to Oaks as they fought gamely, sending wave after wave of attacks, but Kings, producing some of their best defensive work of the season, kept repelling them.
A change to the front row, with Rich moving to prop and Vincent returning to his customary hooker role alongside the rock that is Stu Winzer, saw Kings take dominance in the tight, and from a scrum penalty, Newman took them close.
From the lineout catch and drive, Stu Winzer was over, and with Newman converting, Kings pulled away to a 25-12 lead. They increased their lead as Captain Freddie Buckle broke through to put Vincent in for the bonus point try, which featured an outrageous dummy from Vincent. Newman converted.
Oaks scored a consolation try with seconds on the clock, but it mattered not as Kings won a deserved victory, 32-19, only marred by a hamstring injury to Toby Baldry.
ELSEWHERE, Ivybridge RFC have pinpointed two wins in the next three starts as vital to their survival prospects in South West One after suffering a 46-17 defeat at Marlborough.
The Wiltshire side went 12-0 up in the opening nine minutes against an Ivybridge side that featured five teenagers who were playing Colts rugby this time last year.
By half time, Ivybridge were 29-0 down and heading for their eighth defeat in 10 league starts. Only winless Chew Valley are below the Bridge in a division with at least two relegation places.
Neil Thomson, the senior team manager at Cross-in-Hand, said Ivybridge have to win their way out of trouble before they drift too far away to move out of the basement.
“Our next three games are Lydney (5th), Wotton Bassett (8th) and Sidmouth, who are the team above us at the moment,” said Thomson.
“Realistically, we have to win two of them, starting with Lydney at home this Saturday.”
Thomson said the scoreline against Marlborough was unflattering for Ivybridge as the team were not that many points inferior to their hosts.
“Percentage-wise, we were in it for most of the game,” said Thomson.
“Marlborough scored two tries in the first 10 minutes and two in the last three minutes when our young side was tiring. They only scored three tries in the rest of the game, during which we scored two.”
Prop Elliot Harwood scored both of Ivybridge’s second-half tries. Full-back Giles Clarke added both conversions and a penalty.
FINALLY, to Dartmouth RFC, who had victory snatched from their grasp by Exmouth Quins, who came from behind in the final minutes of the game to snatch a 28-all draw.
Two tries in the final three minutes of the game proved Dartmouth’s undoing, although had a clutch of big decisions gone their way it could have been different.
Jon Dingle and Lewis Sharam both got over the Exmouth line, only to have what they thought were tries ruled out by referee Clinton Mill.
Tries that did count from Dingle, Sharam, Tom Williams and Will Bancroft earned Dartmouth a bonus point. Kicker Kieran Wells knocked over two conversions.
Dartmouth, sixth in the Devon One table, are at home to lowly South Molton this Saturday.