IVYBRIDGE Town suffered their second successive rain-off in the space of six days when their Jewson Western League match at Saltash was postponed on Friday evening (Nov 29), writes Graham Hambly.
The decision was made after a Friday afternoon inspection of the waterlogged pitch at Kimberley Stadium.
It followed the postponement of Ivybridge’s home match against Nailsea and Tickenham the previous Saturday (Nov 23). That fixture has been rearranged for Saturday, March 8.
Ivybridge now have a blank week before their next game, a league match away to Shepton Mallet on Saturday December 14, asking on their social media for any teams available for a friendly on the 7th as they look to maintain match fitness.
Ivybridge have their next home match on Saturday, December 21 when Welton Rovers visit Erme Valley, then closing out 2024 with a visit to high-flyers Brixham AFC.