After a tough defeat away to Plymouth Argaum in the previous league fixture, Salcombe were eager to bounce back and address the issues that had cost them.
However, this week’s fixture at home against a strong and well-drilled Paignton 2nd XV side proved just as challenging.
A number of enforced personnel changes due to injuries and player unavailability meant that Salcombe took to the field with several new and untested combinations.
Unfortunately, this lack of cohesion was quickly exposed by a direct and physical Paignton outfit who wasted no time in asserting their dominance.
Despite the ominous backdrop of Storm Amy looming over Twomeads, Salcombe did manage to find a couple of bright moments.
Two well-taken tries—one from Tom Harvey and another on debut from Alex Tuscher, who was also named Man of the Match—offered some reward for the team’s persistence.
Ultimately, though, it was a tough afternoon for the home side as Paignton ran in multiple unanswered tries, showcasing clinical finishing and solid structure throughout the match.
Salcombe will need to regroup quickly and take key lessons from this performance as they prepare for what promises to be another stern test away at Torquay this weekend.
Maintaining a positive attitude and building on the few sparks of promise shown will be crucial.
The team would like to thank all the club staff and volunteers for their continued support and efforts in keeping the players refreshed and well-fed post-match.
A spokesperson for Paignton Rugby Club said: “The boys put in a huge shift today, showing class, control, and a real team effort from start to finish.
“Dominant up front, slick out wide, and relentless in defence — this was a statement performance from the cherries. Tries flying in, strong scrummaging, and some brilliant support play sealed a well-deserved win.”
