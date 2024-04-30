Kingsbridge march on towards the semi-final of the Papa Johns cup after a convincing win over Frome 29-19.
Kings playing with probably their best squad of the season were too classy for a niggly Frome side.
After the disappointment of two cancelled games in the run up to this fixture Kings displayed composure not always seen this season.
Frome, a feisty side, proved a difficult team to overpower, but Kings had too much quality. And with the bonus of bringing on two of their best young players Joe Thompson and Henry Rich for the second half they ran out deserved winners.
Kings started the game on the front foot. They made Frome pay when they scored the first points of the game as Merrin bulldozed his way over, with Newman converting well.
Frome messed up their restart and Kings were on the attack again as Ferguson made a fine break down the blindside taking them close. From the following scrum Buckle made yards and the ball was eventually fed out to Tom Winzer who touched down. Frome came back into the game when they scored a try after being awarded a penalty and breaking free to score.
Frome now started to play with more confidence as a change in their front row steadied their scrum which Kings had been dominating.
Half time score 12-7.
Kings started the second half brightly and eventually moved further in front as Newman slotted a penalty after good breaks by centres Baldry and Buckle.
Kings moved up a gear and started to play some exciting rugby resulting in Newman delivering a perfect kick for Sam Jones to gather and offload to Toby Baldry to touch down and Newman converting.
The game now entered its niggly stage with the referee dishing out yellow cars regularly. At one-point Kings were down to thirteen but that didn’t stop them putting more points on the board as Stu Harris was over with Newman again converting.
Kings held on to run out deserved 29-19 winners and will now face Eastbourne in the semi finals at High House on Saturday 4th May.