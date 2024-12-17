IVYBRIDGE RFC remain in the South West One relegation slots following a 44-31 defeat at Sidmouth.
The Bridge need to find 13 points from somewhere to get past Marlbrough and out of the bottom two.
They started slowly against Sidmouth – who shot into a 13-0 lead in the first five minutes – but clawed their way back to go 19-13 up before half time.
Sidmouth found their second wind to go 25-19 up by the break – and the Bridge were always chasing the game after that.
Ivybridge did enough to earn a four-try- bonus point, which was an encouraging sign for senior team manager Neil Thomson.
“We know we are in trouble, but this game was the start of a plan to improve in the second half of the season,” said Thomson.
“We got off to our normal bad start – four penalties in the first five minutes – and before you knew it we were 13-0 down.
“After that we played good rugby for 80 per cent of the game.”
Thomson said, had Ivybridge executed more of their scoring opportunities, the outcome could have been different.
“When you get into the opposition’s red area you need to come away with something – and we did that 75 per cent of the time,” said Thomson.
“The difference between us and Sidmouth was when they got into our red area, they scored virtually every time.
“Seventy-five per cent is an improvement for us, but we need to do better.”
Ivybridge’s first-half try scorers were Erdem Mumcu (2) – the second run in from the halfway line – and Giles Clarke.
Sidmouth cruised into a 44-19 lead after the break before Ivybridge finished with a flourish.
Will Peakman scored Ivybridge’s bonus-point try before Tom Hancocks added the fifth.
Ivybridge are at home to Royal Wotton Bassett this Saturday.
Meanwhile, their 2nd XV (pictured) overcame Salcombe- that report is adjacent.