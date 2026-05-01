ON A day when the London Marathon world record was broken and two athletes broke the 2-hour barrier for the first time, athletes of Erme Valley Harriers had a record breaking day of their own.
Ben Holmes had a fantastic day as he was 56th overall in the race and finished in a time of 2.23.43. Holmes run set a new club record which had stood since 1985.
Simon Fitze and Helen Chapell were also in great form. Fitze set a new male vet 50 age record with his time of 2.41.52, whilst Chapell set a new female vet 55 age record with her time of 3.42.29.
All Harriers ran well at London, as Faith Taylor-Tippett achieved a time of 2.56.38, whilst Sally Erith also had a great run (3.14.30). On a hot day Ross Busby (4.13.10) and Helen Pearse (4.17.15) did well on their marathon debuts.
It has been a busy few weeks for marathon running. Dave Rayfield broke the club male vet 60 record at Paris with his time of 3.26.14 whilst Jess Ashworth recorded a good time of 3.24.56 on her marathon debut in Manchester.
At the Newport Marathon Stuart Pearson (3.25.32), Andrea Mitchell (4.23.34) and Dave Lloyd (4.47.04) found the going tough at times on a hot day.
The Harriers are now preparing for their popular Ivybridge 10K, which takes place on the evening of Saturday, May 23.
The race starts at 6.30 pm from Ivybridge Station car park and heads out towards Bittaford, Moorhaven and Wrangaton before returning to finish at Ivybridge Rugby Club.
Some 350 entries have been received so far and with an expected late surge of entries over 500 should make the start line. There is still time to register as entries are open until Friday 22nd May. Go to ermevalleyharriers.co.uk.
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