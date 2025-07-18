TWENTY players from Devon and Cornwall arrived at Avon Vale at 10:30am on Saturday, June 21 to play the regional qualifying round of the men’s and ladies’ doubles Play Your Way to Wimbledon national tournament.
Players had travelled far and wide, from places such as Wadebridge, Perranporth, Woking, Warwick, Plymouth, North Devon and two Exeter Uni students who'd travelled from Ipswich and Canterbury.
Despite a few showers, it was a perfect day. The courts and clubhouse were looking at their very best, thanks to the grounds staff and Deirdre, Bobbie and team.
The event was refereed by David Vinall, for the LTA. The fast fours format worked well (two sets - first to four games, with tie break at three games all and deciding championship tie break at one set all). There were some very close competitive matches throughout the day, and some great banter.
Ben Edwards from Woking and Alex Gardiner from Camborne were the men’s winners, narrowly edging out Avon Vale's very experienced Jonathan Bushby and Peter Cramer on a championship tiebreak 11-9.
Avon Vale ladies pairing Sarah Fielder and Jacqui Warrender won all their matches, coming through to take a deciding 10-point tiebreak 10-8 against the second-placed young University pairing, Tilly Mcloughlin and Tiggy Cammegh.
It was such a wonderful event for Avon Vale LTC to host- they heard so many compliments about the club throughout the day.
Jacqui and Sarah are thrilled to win, and represent Avon Vale LTC, and will be off to play on the Aorangi Court at Wimbledon between August 6 and 9, stay tuned to find out how they get on.
The club wishes them luck for what is a fantastic opportunity. Thanks to all who took part and the organisers.
