Today, Saturday, June 20, starts with patchy rain and early fog before a gradual shift toward overcast skies. Temperatures about 18°C in Ivybridge, providing moderate warmth despite occasional clouds. Winds remain gentle, and any lingering showers should ease by mid-morning, leaving the afternoon mostly dry. Conditions may feel slightly humid but generally comfortable.
Tomorrow sees a brighter outlook, dominated by sunny spells from early morning to late evening. Temperatures near 22°C, delivering a mild but pleasant day. There is little threat of rainfall, allowing extended intervals of clear skies and a gentle breeze throughout the afternoon.
Monday continues this warming phase, with little cloud cover and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures about 24°C, ensuring a comfortably warm atmosphere that extends well into the evening. The chance of rain remains very low, so the day should stay bright and mostly dry.
Tuesday turns distinctly hotter, with highs close to 28°C under predominantly clear skies. Early morning sunshine quickly elevates the temperature, while a gentle breeze offers some relief from the heat. Any clouds that appear should remain sparse, leaving the day feeling bright and energised.
Wednesday maintains the warm theme, peaking near 29°C under bright skies. Humidity stays moderate, ensuring the heat remains tolerable. Any chance of rain looks minimal, and the breeze remains very light, promoting calm conditions. The rest of the week follows a similar trend, featuring plenty of sunshine and mild nights. Mostly clear skies extend throughout the late hours, rounding out a prolonged spell of impressive summer weather.
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