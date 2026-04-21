Today, Tuesday, April 21, delivers patchy rain in the vicinity, so local weather watchers in Ivybridge might spot brief showers. Early patchy drizzle might emerge, but it should pass quickly. Conditions will feature partial clouds and some sunshine. Temperatures near 10°C and overnight lows about 4°C should dominate. Wind gusts could be noticeable, but heavy rain is unlikely.
Tomorrow appears drier with clearer skies, offering more sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures about 10°C will feel mild, and lows near 5°C are expected after sunset. Cloud cover might persist briefly, but forecasts indicate minimal rain chances, making the day calmer overall. Occasional breezes could still stir the air.
The next day is set to be bright, with sunshine dominating most hours. Temperatures near 12°C should offer a slightly warmer feel, while morning lows fall about 7°C. Clouds are unlikely to linger, keeping conditions pleasant and dryness uninterrupted. Gentle winds may accompany the sun but should remain light.
Clear skies are expected the following day, sustaining a sunny profile. Temperatures about 12°C and lows near 5°C should remain stable, with gentle breezes offering comfortable conditions. No sign of rain emerges, ensuring a consistently bright outlook. Light gusts might appear occasionally, but nothing intense is on the horizon.
This weekend sees sunshine persisting into Saturday, with temperatures about 11°C and cooler starts near 7°C. Skies look mostly clear, enabling a gentle end to the week. Breezes may linger, but no damp conditions appear likely, maintaining a favourable forecast that extends the dry spell.
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