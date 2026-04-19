Today, Sunday, April 19 in Ivybridge offers pockets of sunshine with occasional clouds and a brief chance of rain by midday. Temperatures near 10°C keep things cool, so expect a brisk breeze in the afternoon. Evening skies look mostly clear, providing a calm end to the day.
Tomorrow brings more clouds and potential showers through late morning. Temperatures about 9°C remain on the cooler side, accompanied by brisk winds. Late afternoon skies might brighten, offering a short burst of sunshine. Evening conditions settle gradually, though a light drizzle could still pop up.
A fresh breeze arrives Tuesday along with passing clouds. Temperatures near 10°C feel moderate, though occasional gusts keep the air crisp. Morning conditions hint at scattered showers, but clearer spells could emerge around midday. By nightfall, skies look mostly settled, ensuring a quiet transition into the next day.
Midweek weather on Wednesday maintains partly cloudy skies and mild breezes. Temperatures about 10°C should remain stable, with minimal rain expected. Afternoon sunshine might break through, delivering a bright spell before evening. Conditions look calm overnight, setting the stage for a smoother start as the week unfolds further.
Later in the week sees Thursday shining with mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 12°C. Gentle winds usher in a comfortable afternoon, though scattered clouds may appear briefly. Rain chances stay low, promising a pleasant stretch before conditions evolve again. Expect evening clarity and a mild overnight outlook, with no major changes or big shifts expected through the days ahead as well.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.