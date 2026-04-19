Today, Sunday, April 19 in Ivybridge offers pockets of sunshine with occasional clouds and a brief chance of rain by midday. Temperatures near 10°C keep things cool, so expect a brisk breeze in the afternoon. Evening skies look mostly clear, providing a calm end to the day.

Tomorrow brings more clouds and potential showers through late morning. Temperatures about 9°C remain on the cooler side, accompanied by brisk winds. Late afternoon skies might brighten, offering a short burst of sunshine. Evening conditions settle gradually, though a light drizzle could still pop up.

A fresh breeze arrives Tuesday along with passing clouds. Temperatures near 10°C feel moderate, though occasional gusts keep the air crisp. Morning conditions hint at scattered showers, but clearer spells could emerge around midday. By nightfall, skies look mostly settled, ensuring a quiet transition into the next day.

Midweek weather on Wednesday maintains partly cloudy skies and mild breezes. Temperatures about 10°C should remain stable, with minimal rain expected. Afternoon sunshine might break through, delivering a bright spell before evening. Conditions look calm overnight, setting the stage for a smoother start as the week unfolds further.

Later in the week sees Thursday shining with mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 12°C. Gentle winds usher in a comfortable afternoon, though scattered clouds may appear briefly. Rain chances stay low, promising a pleasant stretch before conditions evolve again. Expect evening clarity and a mild overnight outlook, with no major changes or big shifts expected through the days ahead as well.

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