Today, Thursday, April 16, brings patchy rain throughout much of the day. In Ivybridge, occasional showers are likely, and conditions remain damp, with temperatures near 11°C. Light rain could appear under grey skies during midday, while evening hours may see clouds linger with the chance of another brief shower.
Tomorrow continues the wet trend, featuring morning drizzle and occasional rain into the afternoon. Clouds dominate the forecast, though periods of light wind offer some respite. Temperatures about 10°C keep the day cool, and any breaks in the cloud cover should be short-lived before another passing shower forms overhead.
This weekend starts on Saturday with fewer rainy spells, suggesting a modest improvement in overall weather conditions. Early clouds might give way to calmer skies later, allowing extra sunshine to peek through. Temperatures near 12°C feel milder, and the drier pattern provides a welcome break from the recent damp outlook.
Sunday remains mostly sunny, continuing the weekend’s improved conditions. Pockets of cloud could drift in occasionally, yet rain looks unlikely. Temperatures about 11°C combine with mild wind for a steady day. Sunshine should dominate for much of the afternoon, creating a bright setting before dusk ushers in slightly cooler evening air.
Monday sees a shift back to more unsettled conditions, with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of afternoon rain. Winds may strengthen later, bringing brisk gusts that make outdoor moments feel cooler. Temperatures near 10°C indicate a somewhat noticeable dip compared to the weekend, meaning any sunshine could be fleeting.
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