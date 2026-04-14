Today, Tuesday, April 14, in Ivybridge offers patchy rain and drizzle throughout the day, with occasional brighter spells possible. Temperatures near 12°C are likely by the afternoon, dipping to about 7°C overnight. Light rain showers are expected to persist, creating a damp but mild atmosphere.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain for much of the day, with heavier bursts possible at intervals. Temperatures about 12°C should dominate, while breezy winds may accompany these wet conditions. Rain remains likely into the evening, maintaining a consistently cloudy outlook through late night hours.
A mix of patchy rain drifts in on Thursday, though drier spells could break through during midday. Highest temperatures near 12°C offer slightly milder conditions, with overnight lows settling about 8°C. Skies stay mostly overcast, keeping the general feeling grey and damp.
Scattered showers reappear on Friday, accompanied by patchy cloud cover. Temperatures approximately 12°C will feel comfortable, though occasional rain is still possible. Brief periods of sunshine may brighten the afternoon, but lingering moisture keeps the air fresh. Evening skies trend cloudy, limiting any further warmth.
This weekend starts on Saturday with light drizzle in the morning, followed by possible sunnier moments later. Temperatures near 12°C are expected again, providing fairly mild weather under partly cloudy conditions. Some passing rain may appear, but breaks in the cloud could introduce glimpses of blue sky. Nights remain on the cooler side. Mild conditions may linger beyond Saturday, continuing a pattern of cloudy skies with occasional rain for the rest of the current week.
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