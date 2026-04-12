Today is Sunday, April 12, and moderate rain is expected for much of the day. Showers are likely to continue into the afternoon, with a brief chance of clearer skies toward evening. Temperatures near 8°C are anticipated, and a brisk wind may add a cool touch before nighttime skies turn clearer.
Tomorrow should see patchy rain arriving in short bursts, though drier conditions may appear at times. Temperatures about 9°C are forecast, providing a slightly milder feel compared to today. Skies could clear briefly in the afternoon, but sporadic rain might hold on until late, keeping things a bit unsettled.
Tuesday brings a rise in daytime warmth, with conditions near 12°C, but occasional light rain remains possible. Cloud cover may linger through lunchtime, followed by potential bright intervals mid-afternoon. The atmosphere could hold some showers, yet there is hope for more frequent sunny breaks as the day progresses.
Wednesday looks set for a mix of overcast skies and spots of rain, with temperatures near 11°C. Downpours appear more after midday, though a transition to partial cloud toward evening may occur. Despite the unsettled weather, conditions should remain moderate, with no widespread heavy rainfall anticipated through the twilight hours.
Thursday may stay relatively mild, featuring temperatures about 11°C and minimal rainfall. Cloudy periods could dominate the morning, eventually giving way to spells of sunshine in the afternoon. Intermittent drizzle is on the cards, but many places may experience calmer skies late in the day, including the surrounding areas of Ivybridge.
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