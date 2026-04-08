Today, Wednesday, April 8, brings a sunny weather update with no hint of rain. Conditions remain clear and calm, featuring temperatures near 18°C and dipping to about 12°C overnight. Ivybridge can expect gentle breezes throughout the day. Clear skies are forecast, offering bright sunshine for most daylight hours.
Tomorrow stays mostly sunny, although breezy winds may pick up through the afternoon. Temperatures about 11°C could feel cooler, especially as gusts increase. Nighttime lows hover near 6°C with patchy clouds, but significant rain seems unlikely. Sunny spells should dominate, keeping the forecast bright.
Friday turns colder with frequent showers, including a chance of drizzle at times. Temperatures near 7°C drop to about 4°C into the evening. Rain persists throughout much of the day, so expect damp conditions and a brisk breeze. Cloudy spells will keep sunshine at a minimum.
Saturday remains unsettled, with patchy rain likely and strong winds making it feel cooler. Temperatures about 7°C linger through the day, while lows stay near 5°C overnight. Showers could intensify during the afternoon, and blustery gusts add to the dreary outlook. Limited sunny breaks may appear briefly.
This weekend brings a modest rise in afternoon conditions. Sunday expects temperatures near 9°C, with occasional rain possible. Overnight values remain about 5°C, and moderate breezes persist. Skies may brighten at intervals, though patches of cloud and drizzle keep the atmosphere changeable. The latest forecast suggests some drier spells later on. Throughout the rest of the week, unsettled weather lingers, with showers and brief spells.
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