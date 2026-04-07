Today, Tuesday, April 7 in Ivybridge sees a mix of light rain at dawn followed by plentiful sunshine as the day progresses. Temperatures about 9°C, rising near 13°C in the afternoon. Occasional patchy clouds might pop up, but skies remain bright and mild through the early evening.
Tomorrow brings quieter conditions, with mostly sunny spells and fairly warm air. Light rain might drift in late, though it should stay limited. Temperatures are near 12°C in the early hours and rise about 17°C by midday, giving the region a generally brighter feel overall.
The following day looks notably cooler under partly cloudy skies. Early morning mist is possible, but any rain should be minimal. Temperatures hover near 6°C at dawn, reaching about 12°C later on. A brisk breeze may keep things fresh, yet occasional sunny breaks could appear through midday.
Another cooler stretch arrives soon after, featuring an overcast morning and patchy afternoon brightness. Temperatures about 5°C early on, peaking near 8°C by late day. Showers remain unlikely, though the sky stays mostly cloudy, limiting direct sunshine to a few short-lived glimpses. Conditions feel crisp after sunset.
This weekend promises a noticeable shift, as moderate rain extends throughout much of the day. Drizzle lingers from early morning into late afternoon, and temperatures hover near 4°C at sunrise, climbing about 10°C by midday. Cloud cover remains thick, delivering occasional heavier bursts that keep the area damp well into the night. Gusty winds might also emerge, accentuating the damp atmosphere through the evening.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.