Today, Saturday, April 11 in Ivybridge brings frequent showers and cool conditions, with temperatures near 8°C. Occasional breaks in the rain may appear, though clouds remain dominant throughout the day. Gusty breezes could pass through at times, adding to the cool feel. This weekend continues unsettled, as tomorrow sees more rain rolling in, with spots of drizzle at times and about 9°C.
Sunday could bring further drizzly spells and occasional cloudy intervals, keeping skies fairly dull overall. Temperatures stay about 9°C, and a few brighter periods might appear later, but rain remains likely on and off. Light breezes may move through throughout the afternoon, possibly stirring the clouds briefly.
Monday seems to carry on the unsettled pattern with patchy rain nearby and a possibility of occasional sunny intervals. Temperatures hover near 9°C, and drizzle could linger through midday before easing. Light winds are expected, but a sudden shower cannot be ruled out, keeping conditions somewhat unpredictable.
Tuesday looks slightly milder, offering temperatures about 11°C under mostly cloudy skies. Showers remain a factor throughout the morning, though some brighter breaks may develop in the afternoon. Occasional drizzle could return later, blending with patches of cloud. Light winds should keep the day relatively calm despite the intermittent rain.
Wednesday stays near 11°C, with a mixture of cloudy spells and bursts of rain. Brief sunny intervals might provide some relief, though drizzle could occasionally drift in during the evening. Overall, unsettled conditions persist, so expect variable skies and possible showers throughout the day.
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