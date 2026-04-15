Today, Wednesday, April 15, sees patchy rain drifting through Ivybridge with repeated showers. Temperatures near 11°C keep conditions fairly cool, and wet spells pop up often. Breezes may pick up here and there, making some bursts of rain feel more noticeable and keeping the weather quite unsettled.
Tomorrow looks similar, with patchy rain continuing throughout the morning. Temperatures about 11°C help maintain mild yet damp conditions, but lighter showers may appear by late afternoon. Overcast skies linger, though rainfall could ease a bit, offering brief spells of calmer weather amid this persistent forecast.
Friday continues the damp trend, with occasional rain and temperatures near 11°C. Some lighter showers might break into the afternoon, but heavier bursts could return at times. The day stays generally grey, with fewer sunny intervals anticipated. Conditions remain breezy, reinforcing the overall unsettled feel in the weather forecast.
Saturday opens the weekend with brighter skies potentially emerging. Temperatures near 12°C bring a slightly warmer vibe, and sunshine should appear more frequently. Rain chances remain low, though a few passing clouds may drift through. Overall, the day looks calmer, offering a brief reprieve from the recent wet conditions.
Sunday maintains a sunny outlook as temperatures reach near 11°C. Clear periods are expected, with little rain likely. Mild breezes persist, keeping the air fresh but comfortable. Clouds may appear briefly, yet the overall forecast remains quite stable. Skies could turn overcast late in the day, though no shower activity is anticipated. A gentle breeze helps maintain moderate conditions.
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