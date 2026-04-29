Today, Wednesday, April 29, brings partly cloudy skies to Ivybridge with only a slim chance of brief rain. Temperatures stay near 13°C, offering mild conditions throughout the day. Breezes remain noticeable but should not be too disruptive. Clear intervals may appear during the afternoon, giving occasional sunshine.
Tomorrow offers a partly cloudy outlook, with any drizzle staying minimal. Temperatures hover near 11°C, bringing a cooler feel by midday. Winds stay brisk, adding a fresh note in the afternoon. Sunshine might break through at times, but clouds are set to linger without major downpours.
Friday may see patchy rain around midday, with temperatures about 14°C delivering a touch of warmth. Overcast periods intermix with glimpses of sun, though showers remain a possibility. Light breezes should ease, resulting in calmer conditions toward late afternoon, yet occasional bursts of rain cannot be ruled out.
This weekend marks a slight dip in heat, with Saturday reaching about 13°C under frequent patchy rain. Skies begin with occasional sun, yet passing showers could appear by midday. Breezes stay mild, allowing for periods of calm. Cloud cover may remain thick, restricting any prolonged bright spells.
Moderate rain dominates on Sunday, with temperatures near 13°C. Extended downpours could persist through the day, accompanied by occasional lighter breaks. Occasional drizzle may turn heavier during late afternoon, bringing notable moisture. Cloud layers stay dense, limiting sunshine to brief intervals. Winds become gentle, though that persistent rain remains likely, ensuring a notably damp end to the weekend. Heavier bursts seem possible.
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