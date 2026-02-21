Today, Saturday, February 21 sees drizzle and patchy rain in the morning with temperatures near 10°C. Occasional light showers may linger through the afternoon, while skies remain mostly overcast. Mild breezes keep things feeling cool, though a few brighter spells could develop late in the day.
Tomorrow stays mostly cloudy with patchy rain possible in the early hours and temperatures about 11°C. By mid-morning, brighter skies could peek through, offering a mild change before afternoon cloudiness settles back in. Rain may ease off by evening, bringing a calmer end to the weekend.
Expect patchy rain Monday with temperatures near 10°C, though some drier spells might appear around midday. Skies remain mostly overcast, and light drizzle could return late afternoon. Cooler breezes persist but stay fairly gentle, ensuring conditions feel manageable as the day moves into evening. Overall, temperatures remain stable, hinting at mild nights ahead.
Moderate sunshine arrives Tuesday with temperatures about 11°C, bringing a welcome shift to brighter conditions. Early morning cloud might linger briefly, but most of the day should feature sunny spells. Light winds help maintain a mild atmosphere, offering a gentle feel through the afternoon and into the evening hours.
Some early fog appears Wednesday with temperatures near 12°C, gradually lifting for partial sunshine around midday. Skies could stay calm throughout the afternoon, keeping a mild feel in the air. Evening sees light mist returning, but overall dryness persists, rounding off a gentle midweek pattern free of heavy rain. These modest temperatures underscore a steady pattern of calmer weather. In Ivybridge, conditions follow a similar trend.
