Friday appears breezy and damp, with steady drizzle persisting for much of the day. Gusts might intensify, creating a brisk feel throughout. Temperatures near 9°C mark a chillier spell, but occasional lighter patches of sky could surface. This weekend seems poised to remain unsettled, although fleeting sunshine could make an appearance in between any passing showers. Rainfall is likely to remain a frequent visitor, maintaining a cool vibe across many areas. Widespread cloud could keep warmth at bay, leaving conditions unsettled.