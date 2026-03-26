Milder conditions arrive on Monday, featuring occasional patchy rain, partial sunshine. Maximum values sit about 13°C, dipping to near 8°C after sunset. Winds help maintain a pleasant setting, though thicker cloud might roll in later. Overall, expect a mild day with a few fleeting rain bursts scattered about. Any drizzle is expected to remain light, so conditions stay manageable without any dramatic changes. Skies, however, could vary throughout the afternoon.