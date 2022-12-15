With temperatures dropping and energy prices at a record high, a number of businesses and community hubs have opened their doors across our local area for use as a warm space.
Here's where to find your nearest warm space:
Kingsbridge:
• Wordwise, 41 Fore Street – open Monday to Friday 10 am till 4pm
• Harbour House, The Promenade, Kingsbridge – Open Thursday 11.30am till 1,30pm in the Amrita Room, First Floor above the Art Gallery.
• Kingsbridge Care Hub(Age Concern) – Open Monday to Saturday 9am till 2 pm
• Kingsbridge Library -
Open Monday 9 am till 6pm
Tuesday and Wednesday 9am till 5pm
Friday 9am till 6pm
Saturday 9am till 1pm
• Kingsbridge Methodist Church, 100 Fore Street -
Open Friday 10.30 till 12.30pm
• South Hams Christian Fellowship, The Chapel Fore Street -
Open Thursday 1pm till 3.30 pm
• West Alvington Village Hall – Open Fortnightly on Monday Afternoon 1.30 pm till 3.30pm
Monday December 12
And then fortnightly from Monday January 9 2023
• South Hams Brewery Ltd - Tap House at Stokeley Farm Shop, Stokenham - people to chat to, food/drink for sale, organised ‘Warm Space’ gatherings held in the Tap House with fire lit, board games, music playing, one-pot food available at an affordable price.
Totnes:
• The Living Room Café - Totnes United Free Church, 56 Fore Street, Totnes - people to chat to, food and drink available, device charging, advice, wheelchair accessible, toilets, accessible toilet, child friendly. Opening hours: Tuesdays from 10.30am and Thursdays from 11am.
• Community Café, Bridgetown - Hope Close, Bridgetown, Totnes - free hot drinks, biscuits and crafts, people to talk to, toilet facilities. Opening Hours: Tuesdays 11.15am to 1pm.
• St Johns Community Café, Bridgetown - St Johns Church, Bridgetown, Totnes - pay what you feel café, hot drinks, homemade cakes, knit and natter table, free Mindful Making classes upstairs. Open Wednesdays 10am to 12noon.
Dartmouth:
• Dartmouth Community Chest - Community Corner, Unit 9, The Old Market, Dartmouth – hot meals, people to chat to. Open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10am to 2pm.
Ivybridge:
• Ivybridge Library - The Watermark, Ivybridge - Wi-Fi, people to chat to, food and drink available, toilets, accessible toilet, child friendly. Open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and Wednesday mornings.
• The Bridge - Salvation Army Building, Ivybridge, PL21 9AB. Open all day on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Friday afternoons.
• St John’s Church Hall - Blachford Road, Ivybridge - Wi-Fi, charging facilities, accessible toilets, baby changing facilities, teas and coffees, hot snacks, people to chat to. Open Tuesdays 9am to 1.30pm.
• Ermington Community Hub - 11 Church Rd, Ermington, nr Ivybridge - Wi-Fi, accessible toilets, food and drink available, community shop, people to chat to. Open 10am to 4pm.
Buckfastleigh:
• Buckfastleigh Town Hall, 34 Bossell Rd, Buckfastleigh – warm space. Open Monday to Friday 9am to 1pm.
• Buckfastleigh Library, in the Town Hall, 34 Bossell Rd, Buckfastleigh - Hot drinks, board games and free wifi available. Open Thursday 3pm to 6pm, Friday 2pm to 5pm and Saturdays 10am to 1pm.