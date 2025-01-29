A short trip from the South Hams Plymouth is packed with exciting events throughout the year, offering everything from fantastic festivals and dazzling firework displays to live music performances and family-friendly fun.
Here are just a few things planned:
May 11: Britain's Ocean City Running Festival.
Enjoy breath-taking views of Plymouth while pushing your limits with either a half-marathon, 10k or 5k. Open to all abilities of runners!
May 17-18: Pirates Weekend.
The Barbican will come alive with hundreds of pirates filling the streets.
Live music, exciting entertainment, and interactive activities—fun for the whole family.
May 30-June 1: Flavour Fest.
Embark on a culinary adventure at a three-day celebration of food. Explore global cuisines, enjoy live cooking demonstrations, and sample the best of Plymouth’s vibrant food scene.
June 12-15: Plymouth Summer Sessions.
Experience world-class music from acts like, Snow Patrol, James, The Corrs and Pendulum, all set against the stunning backdrop of Plymouth's waterfront.
June 28: Armed Forces Day.
Show your support for the Armed Forces on Plymouth Hoe, where you’ll find interactive displays, live music, parades, and more.
August 13-14: British Firework Championships.
This year, past champions will go head-to-head in a thrilling 'Champion of Champions' display. Watch as they illuminate Plymouth's waterfront in a battle for the top spot.
September 13-14: Seafest.
Celebrate Plymouth's historic connection to the sea with tasty fresh seafood, sea-themed entertainment and plenty of fun-filled activities, perfect for all of the family.
You can also visit The Box which features galleries dedicated to the Plymouth's past, along with diverse exhibitions showcasing global art. The 2025 program will include works by renowned artists like John Lyons and Jyll Bradley and more.
In addition to The Box, the city is home to several public galleries.
To find out more log on to: www.visitplymouth.co.uk