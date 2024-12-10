With Christmas just around the corner we are all being mindful of our budget – and with this in mind Recycle Devon is counting down to the festive period with 24 tips and ideas to help people reduce their spend and their waste this year.
In the UK we are each forecast to spend £1,328.88 over the six-week Christmas period as we splurge on gifts, food and drink, travel as well as our usual essentials.
With many consumers remaining cautious about overspending 43 per cent of us plan to buy fewer gifts this Christmas compared to last year and plan to buy alternative or cheaper gifts to help our money go further.
A selection of the best low or no cost Christmas gift ideas can be found each day on Recycle Devon’s social media channels. Whether you’re buying for an animal lover, book worm, family or friend, there are plenty of ideas ranging from simple to creative to help keep costs down.
Followers can also pledge to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle waste this Christmas and enter a prize draw to win one of ten £25 charity shop vouchers kindly sponsored by RH Advertising. The prize draw will take place at noon on 24th December. For your chance to win, pledge here.
Councillor Roger Croad, Chair of the Devon Authorities Strategic Waste Committee, said:
“Christmas is a time when we want to push the boat out and enjoy ourselves. Gift giving is all part of the fun, but it doesn’t have to be at the expense of our purses and planet. A thoughtful low or no cost gift can be just as meaningful, and personal, as something more expensive.”