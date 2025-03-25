Following the continued success of its weekly Every Folkin’ Tuesday music nights, the team at The Old Warehouse, Kingsbridge is delighted to confirm that the 3rd All Folkin’ Week Beer & Music Festival will take place this year between Saturday April 12 and Friday April 18.
The Old Warehouse will play host to 14 live acts, including Tim and Athene from festival-favourites 3 Daft Monkeys, talented singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists, The Busketeers, who will be celebrating 10 years together as a fixture in the local live music scene, incredible vocalist and guitarist, Rue, praised by Dart Music Festival as “a future star,” ‘Blues and Roots’ song-writing finalist Sarah Yeo, and trailblazing urban folk duo Kid Hyena!
The week will also feature a ‘Festival Music Quiz’ on the Tuesday evening and conclude with the eclectic and vibrant Rambunctious Social Club, a ‘duo’ of DJs known for their dynamic mix of creativity, collaboration, and unique musical flavours!
Entry to all events is free other than 3 Daft Monkeys and The Busketeers shows.
As well as the extensive range and quantity of music on offer all week, the garden marquee will be set up to give more space.
The Every Folkin’ Tuesday events include Sorrel Nation (+ support) on April 1, Open Mic Night with Benny ‘Guitar’ Carr on April 8 then after the festival guitarist Giles Nuttall on April 22, Blooming on April 29, Open Mic Night with Benny ‘Guitar’ Carr on May 6, Touring Gigs UK on May 13, Ed Blunt on May 20, guitarist James Dixon on June 3, the evening moves to a Wednesday with The Weeping Willows on July 23, fiddler Chris Murphy on Tuesday July 29 and Gozer Goodspeed on September 16.
For full line up visit: https://theoldwarehousekingsbridge.co.uk/theoldwarehouse-events.