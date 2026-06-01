Police are appealing for information following a single-car collision on the A38 at Lee Mill, Plymouth, in which an 80-year-old woman was seriously injured.
The incident involved a black-coloured Audi A3 and happened on the eastbound carriageway of the road at around 5.15pm on Friday, May 29.
An 80-year-old woman who was the front-seat passenger in the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Audi, aged in his 50s, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The road was partially closed for a number of hours while a forensic investigation of the scene was carried out.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information or dash-cam footage, to call 101 or visit our website here quoting log 716 of May 29 2026.
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