Devon County Council has been praised in an independent review for major improvements in its leadership and organisational culture.
The report, published following a Local Government Association (LGA) Corporate Peer Challenge, describes the authority as a “values-led and learning organisation” with a clear commitment to moving forward with “real purpose”.
The peer team, made up of senior councillors and officers from across local government, spent four days in Devon in March speaking to councillors, staff and partners.
Their findings recognise the strong progress that the council has made in recent years, improving services and investing in its workforce to help build a council that is better placed to respond to local needs and work with communities.
It highlighted how staff “consistently spoke positively about the change” in the organisation’s culture, describing a workplace where people feel “trusted and empowered” and proud of the work they do.
This is already starting to translate into stronger services and better outcomes. The report points to improvements in key areas including workforce stability, partnership working and community engagement, all of which are critical to delivering high-quality services for residents.
The review acknowledges the leadership at the council, including a “strong and trusting relationship” between the Leader and Chief Executive, and the “energy, enthusiasm and constructive challenge” provided by Cabinet members.
In services that have faced significant pressure, including children’s services, the report provides encouraging feedback, confirming that Devon has “the capacity and capability to improve itself”. It recognises both the progress made and the potential to go further, providing greater confidence for vulnerable children, young people and their families.
The review also highlights that the council is becoming more outward-looking and increasingly focused on its role in partnership working across Devon and beyond to support shared priorities such as economic growth, health and wellbeing, and stronger communities. It also recognised that the authority is taking a more purposeful approach to co-production and strengthening its relationships with partners and communities, working together to design and deliver services that meet their needs.
Councillor Julian Brazil, Leader of Devon County Council, said: Devon Coun“This is a really encouraging report, and it matters because it reflects real progress for the people of Devon.
“We’ve been working hard to get the council moving in the right direction, improving services, working more closely with partners and making better use of the resources we have.
“There’s still a long way to go, and we’re not pretending otherwise, but this report shows we’ve turned a corner and are starting to see the benefits of those changes.
“For me, this is about making sure we deliver the services our residents need and deserve, particularly for the most vulnerable in our communities.
“We’re determined to build on this progress and keep improving outcomes for people right across Devon.”
As part of the process, the council will now develop an action plan to respond to the recommendations in the report, ensuring continued focus on improving services and delivering positive outcomes for Devon’s residents.
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