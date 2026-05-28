The Devon Rural Archive in Modbury is set to welcome historian Rosemarie Griggs and her talk ‘Bessie’s Tale on Thursday, June 4 at 7pm.
The story follows Bessie, the serving maid, who invites you to travel back to the Devon of the 16th century.
Griggs, performing in full costume of the time, explores the lives of working people in Tudor Devon.
Historian, speaker and author Griggs has spent years exploring Devon’s 16th century past, especially the Chapernowne family.
The research forms the basis of her popular Daughters of Devon novels.
Griggs makes authentically constructed Tudor outfits which she wears to bring history to life in a unique blend of theatre, history and re-enactment.
The archive is in Shilstone near Modbury, PL21 0TW.
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