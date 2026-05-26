Pupils at Charleton CofE Academy have been sharpening their culinary skills this half term through a highly popular after-school cooking club.
Led by one of the teaching assistant at the school, which is part of the Learning Academy Partnership, the club has fast become a firm favourite with children eager to try their hand at a wide range of adventurous recipes.
Over the weeks, the young chefs have crafted an impressive menu featuring ramen, omelettes, panna cotta, burgers, sausage rolls, and chocolate and vanilla mug cakes.
They capped off the half term with a Devon classic: baking fresh scones from scratch.
The hands-on sessions have allowed pupils to learn practical life skills, build kitchen confidence, and enjoy the satisfaction of making their own food.
Hannah Ruston, Headteacher at Charleton CofE Academy, said: “Our cooking club has been such a joyful addition to school life. It’s wonderful to see pupils growing in confidence, trying new skills, and discovering how rewarding it is to create something from scratch.”
Tracey Cleverly, Trust Lead at Learning Academy Partnership, added: “It’s fantastic to see Charleton pupils embracing new challenges and developing practical life skills in such a fun and supportive environment.
“We are proud of the staff who make these opportunities possible and of the children who throw themselves into them with such enthusiasm.”
The academy is currently rated 'Good' by Ofsted. In their latest report, inspectors noted that Charleton CofE Academy maintains high expectations for pupils' achievement, describing the children as committed learners who achieve well.
The Learning Academy Partnership is a trust of 18 schools serving diverse communities across Cornwall, Devon, and Torbay.
Its core mission is to enable ‘Flourishing Futures’ for children by working together as a values-led family of schools, delivering an entitlement to exceptional education across all its local communities.
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