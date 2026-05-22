Pupils from Education South West (ESW) primary schools came together at Blackawton Primary School recently for the ESW cross country series.
The event brought together enthusiastic young runners from across the community, all eager to test their endurance, determination and competitive spirit.
Taking place around the village, the route demanded focus and resilience. Uneven ground, varied terrain and tough sections pushed every participant to dig deep and they rose to the challenge with impressive confidence.
The boys’ race delivered a gripping contest, with Rowan (East Allington) securing first place after a composed and determined run.
Close behind were strong competitors from Blackawton, East Allington and Stoke Fleming.
In the girls’ race, Lottie (Blackawton) claimed a superb victory, running with confidence and extending her lead throughout the course.
Two talented runners from East Allington followed closely, taking second and third place with impressive performances.
While the top finishers shone, the event celebrated far more than podium places. Every child who took part demonstrated effort and a willingness to challenge themselves.
The atmosphere was electric throughout, with staff, families and pupils lining the course to cheer on the runners.
This strong sense of community spirit played a vital role in motivating the children and creating a memorable experience for all involved.
Liam Fielding, Headteacher at Blackawton Primary School, said:
“The resilience and sportsmanship shown by every runner was truly inspiring. Events like this remind us how powerful sport can be in building confidence and community.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
“We are incredibly proud of every participant.
“The cross country series gives children the chance to grow, compete and celebrate success together and this event captured that perfectly.”
Education South West is a trust of eight primary schools, four secondary schools, one all through school and a university technical college all based in Devon.
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