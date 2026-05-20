Cornwood Primary School would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who joined them for the Colour Run and helped to raise funds to repair the school’s swimming pool.
At the school, 88 enthusiastic children look forward to their swimming lessons.
For many, it’s their first chance to learn this life-saving skill, in the village school’s very own pool.
After years of use and weathering, the pool lining is worn, the cover is damaged, and the heat pump needs replacing.
A spokesperson said: “With your support, we can repair the pool and replace the heat pump, ensuring our children continue to build confidence, stay active, and learn essential water safety skills — all while making joyful memories that last a lifetime.”
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